A man from Bihar killing at the hands of miscreants in Manipur’s East Imphal has triggered protests in the capital area.

The deceased has been identified as Sailendra Saha (45) hailing from Buxar district in Bihar. Saha, who had been residing at Ragailong area of Imphal East district in Manipur for several years, used to hawk goods to shops, said a police report.

Saha’s corpse was discovered at Uchol Chingjin area under Andro Police station in Imphal East. According to a police report, Sailendra has been staying Ragailong for many years and used to hawk goods to shops.

To protest the incident, non- locals in Imphal East today staged a sit-in at the Telepatti area under Porompat police station in.

Tejlal Saha, the brother of the deceased, told scribes that miscreants shot down Saha and looted about Rs 80,000 from him.

“My brother was the lone earner of the family. Why was he killed so mercilessly? I would like to draw attention of the concerned authority to probe the matter and punish the culprits as per the law of the land,” he said.

Pinky Saha, the victim’s wife, said: “Many people from Manipur are residing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, etc. Who will look after my three children as my husband is no more? The culprits must be punished according to the law.”

It needs mention here that this incident has been reported days after P. Mohan, aged 28, and Aiyanar, 35, belonging to the Tamil community who were residents of Moreh town in Manipur, were mysteriously killed across the international border in Myanmar.