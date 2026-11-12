The BJP accused the Congress of being an "anti-women" party after it named Inner Manipur MP A Bimol Akoijam to three key election-related committees in the state, despite sexual harassment allegations against him.

BJP national general secretary Smriti Irani criticised the Congress's decision, alleging that it contradicted the party's public stance on women's rights and gender equality.

"The Congress party that chants 'ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' and 'Smash the Patriarchy' has once again revealed its true approach, character and face when it comes to respecting women," Irani said in a post on X.

She claimed that 11 female students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) had levelled serious sexual harassment allegations against Akoijam and questioned the Congress's decision to entrust him with an important role in the Manipur Pradesh Election Committee.

Irani alleged that the party treated women's dignity as an election slogan rather than a matter of principle.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also called the Congress an "anti-women party", describing its "Smash the Patriarchy" slogan as hollow. He alleged that Rahul Gandhi promoted people accused of crimes against women.

The Congress on November 11 announced a set of committees to oversee its preparations for the Manipur Assembly elections, naming Akoijam to three key poll panels.

Akoijam was recently terminated by JNU following sexual harassment allegations. He has described his dismissal as a "witch-hunt" and questioned the due process followed by the university.

The BJP, in a post on its official X handle, also accused the Congress of rewarding Akoijam with an important organisational position instead of demonstrating accountability.

"Rahul Gandhi, who often preaches about 'Smash the Patriarchy', remains silent on the issue," the BJP said, questioning whether this was the Congress's way of "smashing patriarchy".

