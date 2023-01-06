Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 6 asserted that the BJP government in the state freed Manipur from bandhs and terrorism and brought it on the path of development.

Addressing a public rally at Moirang in Bishnupur district after inaugurating 21 projects worth Rs 1300 crore said the BJP government defeated insurgency and lifted Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 or AFSPA from six districts of the state.

"Terrorism was at its peak under the Congress-led government in Manipur. But , BJP freed Manipur from terrorism.", Amit Shah said.

Shah said the BJP-led government at the Centre has invested Rs 3.45 lakh crore in the Northeast in less than eight years and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the region 51 times during this period. Noting that the N Biren Singh government in the state is undertaking massive operations against drug trafficking and abuse, he said the BJP will make Manipur drug-free by next election.

Earlier in the day, the Home Minister visited Marjing Polo Complex in Imphal East and inaugurated a 122 feet tall statue of a polo player.

Union Home Minister also visited Churachandpur district and inaugurated Churachandpur Medical College there. It is the first-ever medical college constructed in the hill district of Manipur. He came to the historic site Moirang where he hoisted a one hundred sixty-five feet high Indian National flag in INA Headquarters Complex.

Foundation stones were laid for the construction of 40 police outposts, 34 of which will be along the India-Myanmar international border and six along National Highway 37. Earlier in the day, he hoisted the tricolour at the Indian National Army (INA) headquarters at Moirang, inaugurated a medical college in Churachandpur and unveiled a 120-foot-high statue of a polo player in Imphal East district.

Moirang is a town in Manipur that was liberated from British colonial rule by the Indian Nation Army under Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose during the Second World War. Shah also addressed a public meeting in Moirang and inaugurated different projects and also laid the foundation stone of projects. Among the inaugurated projects is Manipur Olympic Park where statues of Manipur Olympians are displayed. Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and others accompanied the Union Home Minister at the function.

Moreh town water supply scheme, Nongpok Thong Bridge at the eastern side of Kangla Fort and cave tourism project at Kangkhui cave.