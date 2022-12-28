Congress Party of Manipur claimed that the advent of the BJP government diluted India’s democratic set-up whereby interfering judiciary system and curtailing freedom of speech and expression.



Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) observed the 138th foundation day of the Indian National Congress on December 28 at Congress Bhawan, BT Road Imphal.

Addressing the function as chief guest, former chief minister of Manipur, Okram Ibobi Singh who is also the CLP leader strongly objected to the BJP government for their interference in the judiciary system and restriction of media freedom. He said that India’s democracy is one of the oldest and largest democracies in the world. But with the ruling of the BJP government, the sanctity of India’s democracy has been lost.

There is an apprehension that country might even shift to a dictatorial form of government had the BJP government rule for a longer period, he expressed.

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He said that leaders of the various developed countries are aware of the strength, potential and role played during the freedom movement of India. As such they have a firm belief that Congress Party would surely restore its power one day.

Most of the politicians in North Eastern states had joined BJP just with a hunger for power. Their sustainability would be ended when BJP is unable to rule the country, he assumed.

He also recalled about how INC was formed and the role played in the freedom movement. The programme was also attended by Congress MLAs and office bearers of MPCC.