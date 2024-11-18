The National People’s Party (NPP) has withdrawn its support from the Biren Singh-led BJP government in Manipur. NPP National Vice-President and former Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar announced the decision, citing a loss of trust in the government's handling of the ongoing crisis.

During a late-evening press briefing, Joykumar disclosed that NPP President Conrad Sangma had formally communicated the party's decision in a letter to BJP President JP Nadda. He emphasized that the move was driven by the BJP's consistent disregard for the NPP's recommendations concerning the conflict in Manipur.

“The law and order situation in Manipur has deteriorated severely, and the state’s integrity is under threat. Despite repeated suggestions from the NPP, the BJP government has failed to act responsibly. We no longer have confidence in the Biren administration,” Joykumar stated.

He assured that the NPP remains committed to contributing to peace and stability in the region. Furthermore, he criticized the government for its inadequate response to rescue operations involving three women and three children taken hostage by suspected militants.

Joykumar also confirmed that the decision to withdraw support was reached after thorough discussions with all NPP MLAs from Manipur. The party plans to inform Governor Anusuiya Uikey, the Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, and relevant authorities about their withdrawal.

It is notable that the NPP had previously submitted a memorandum to Home Minister Amit Shah after a national executive council meeting on May 22 last year, highlighting concerns related to the crisis in Manipur.

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