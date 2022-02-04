IMPHAL: A Christian organization is demanding all concerned to re-schedule the upcoming poll in Manipur "to any day other than Sunday."

The All Manipur Christian Organisation (AMCO) has asked to reschedule the polling day which has been fixed on February 27 (Sunday) to "uphold the rights of Christian community to profess their religion and warned of taking the matter to a Court."

According to reports, AMCO president Rev S Prim Vaiphei said that they have already filed a petition to Election Commission of India (ECI) on January 17 to reschedule the polling day as Sunday is a day of prayer for the Christians.

Saying that no response has been received from the ECI till date, he added that a Christian Action Committee has been formed in today's meeting to reinforce their demand. He urged the Election Commission to do the needful and give a positive response at the earliest.

"Christian community extended utmost cooperation during the first and second wave of Covid pandemic by halting even worship services," said Rev Prim Vaiphei.

He said that he has appealed to the State Government and authority concerned to understand the religious sentiments and reschedule the polling day to any day other than Sunday.

Legislative Assembly elections will be held in Manipur from 27 February to 3 March 2022 in two phases, to elect 60 members of the Manipur Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 10 March 2022.

Follow us on Facebook