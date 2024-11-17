Amid rising tensions in Manipur, several civil society organizations (CSOs) have urged the state’s 60 MLAs to declare their position on the ongoing conflict within the next 24 hours. The call follows a joint emergency meeting held yesterday, which was attended by key groups, including the Federation of Civil Society Organizations (FOCS), Manipur People’s Front, World Meetei Organisation, and several others.

At the meeting, FOCS president Th Manihar accused 10 MLAs representing Kuki-Zo-Hmar, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), and the Coordination of Tribal Organizations (COTU) of fueling the violence against the Meitei community. Manihar stated that these individuals have been playing a lead role in what he termed a "war of genocide" and have been attempting to fragment the state. He called for these MLAs and their associated organizations to be labeled as "terrorists" by both the Government of India and the state administration.

"Their actions are aimed at disintegrating Manipur, and it is essential that the government takes immediate action," Manihar told the media following the meeting.

The meeting also resolved that all 50 MLAs must publicly declare their stance on the ongoing crisis within the next 24 hours. Furthermore, they called for the deportation of illegal Chin Kuki immigrants allegedly involved in violent acts, including the recent murders in Jiribam, through the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Manihar particularly condemned the government for its perceived failure in addressing the killings of six women and children abducted from Jakuradhor in Borobekra Sub-Division, Jiribam. The victims’ bodies were found floating in the Jiri River, sparking outrage. Despite knowing about the abductions, Manihar criticized both the Indian and state governments for their lack of intervention in rescuing the captives, describing it as a gross failure that raises questions about the government's intentions toward the Meitei community.

“The government’s inaction regarding the cold-blooded murder of innocent civilians is not only unacceptable but deeply troubling,” he added. "This failure directly contributes to the current crisis in Manipur."

Tensions have been escalating across the state, particularly in the valley regions, following the discovery of the bodies. The incident has led to angry protests, with enraged demonstrators targeting the residences of several ministers and MLAs. Reports indicate that protesters also vandalized properties in their quest for accountability.

The CSOs have made it clear that both the central and state governments are responsible for the present turmoil, and they demand immediate action to address the violence and ensure justice for the victims.

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