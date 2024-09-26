Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh inaugurated two new branches of the Manipur State Cooperative Bank in Mayang Imphal and Moirang on Thursday, aiming to boost banking accessibility in the state.

During the virtual inauguration, CM Biren Singh highlighted the bank's contribution over the past five years, during which it provided collateral-free loans totalling Rs 17 crore to support 1,195 women self-help groups (SHGs).

Additionally, the bank has supported state government startups with Rs 15 crore in funding.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of expanding grassroots-level banking services, stating that the new branches will offer a variety of banking facilities, including savings accounts and loan services, thus improving financial inclusion and accessibility in these regions.



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