A combined team of CPI(M) and CPI members will visit violence-torn Manipur from July 6-8 to express solidarity with the people and assess the situation in the state, the two Left parties said on Wednesday.

The parties lashed out at the BJP administrations at the Centre and in the state in a statement announcing the visit, saying the "claims of the greatest governance through double engine government are now exposed to the marrow of its bones."

"CPI and CPI(M) have decided to send a delegation of 5 MPs to Manipur from 6-8 July to express solidarity with the suffering people of Manipur, to study the situation on the ground, and talk to the authorities for restoring normalcy", one Twitter post read.

CPI and CPI(M) have decided to send a delegation of 5 MPs to Manipur from 6-8 July to express solidarity with the suffering people of Manipur, to study the situation on the ground, and talk to the authorities for restoring normalcy. pic.twitter.com/0s85HWHMS5 — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) July 5, 2023

According to the reports they alleged that the BJP leadership was more interested in destroying opposition parties and pushing defections in Maharashtra than in restoring peace in Manipur.