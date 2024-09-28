The Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), Daljit Singh Chawdhary arrived in Manipur on September 28 to review operational readiness amid recent escalations of violence in the region.

Welcomed at Imphal Airport by Ravi Gandhi, ADG BSF (Eastern Command), and Shri Sanjay Kumar Misra, IG M&C Frontier, DG Chawdhary proceeded to Moreh, where he evaluated the preparedness of the Force and engaged directly with commanders and troops stationed there. He praised the relentless dedication of BSF personnel and emphasized the critical role they play in maintaining security in the state.

During his visit to the Sub-Headquarters BSF CI (Ops) in Manipur, DG Chawdhary conducted a Sainik Sammelan, addressing the officers and troops. He expressed gratitude for their ongoing efforts in bolstering the security framework in Manipur and encouraged them to continue performing their duties with professionalism and commitment.

The DG also held discussions with the Director General of Police and the Chief Secretary of Manipur, along with senior officials from allied agencies, to address the current security situation comprehensively.

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