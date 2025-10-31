Displaced persons' group condemns Sangai Festival as Manipur crisis enters 30th month

A students' welfare organisation representing internally displaced persons in Manipur has issued a scathing condemnation of the state government's decision to proceed with the Sangai Festival, arguing that the celebration trivialises the ongoing humanitarian crisis that has left tens of thousands homeless.

The Internally Displaced Persons Students' Welfare Association (IDPSWA), in a statement dated 31 October, questioned the moral legitimacy of hosting a tourism festival when "the economic lifelines of thousands remain broken" and displaced communities continue to depend on relief camps for survival.

"What is the meaning of economic gain when the displaced remain unemployed, when their homes lie in ruins, and when they rely on community kitchens for survival?" the organisation asked in its letter, reference number IDPSUC9 9/10/2019.

The statement takes particular aim at the government's promotion of peace and tourism whilst division and displacement persist. "Tourism without truth and reconciliation is hollow," IDPSWA asserted, adding that Manipur's reality today is one of "human endurance amid displacement" rather than celebration.

The ethnic violence that erupted on May 3, 2023, has forced thousands into makeshift relief camps, where many remain without proper access to housing, livelihoods or education. IDPSWA highlighted that temporary shelters have now transformed into "long-term dwellings, with no clear roadmap for resettlement or rehabilitation."

The organisation extended its support to earlier condemnations from the Churachandpur Meitei United Committee, the Committee on Protection of Meitei Victims, Moreh (COPMeV), and other civil society organisations that have opposed the festival.

"The grandeur of a festival cannot and should not overshadow the pain and loss endured by those forced from their homes," the statement read, arguing that proceeding with such events exposes "the state's failure to prioritise rehabilitation and reconciliation."

IDPSWA particularly criticised what it termed the "systematic neglect of IDPs—individuals and families who have lost everything: homes, livelihoods, and often, loved ones." The group warned that celebrating festivals whilst citizens remain trapped in relief camps sends an alarming message: "that the displaced are to be forgotten while the façade of normalcy is projected to the outside world."

The statement urged the Manipur government to reconsider its priorities and redirect focus towards "peace-building, dialogue, and the dignified rehabilitation of all displaced persons," whilst calling upon artists, performers, tourists and festival partners "to reflect deeply on the moral cost of celebration during crisis."

Signed by Romhayom Premchandia, convenor and co-convenor of IDPSWA, the letter concluded that "tourism and crisis are inherently incompatible" and that "peace cannot be painted over with colourful lights and cultural performances."