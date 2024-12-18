SpaceX founder Elon Musk on Tuesday summarily rejected claims that his satellite communication service Starlink is being used by rebels in Manipur. Musk added Starlink satellite beams were turned off over India.

His reaction comes days after a reported incident of security forces seizing two Starlink devices during raids in restive Manipur’s Imphal East district.

Post the alleged confiscation of Starlink devices, speculations of satellite internet being used in India grew manifold. Clearing the air about the buzz, SpaceX founder said Starlink satellite beams were turned off in India.

Starlink is seeking approval from the Indian government to offer satellite broadband services, with the Musk-owned company working to address potential security concerns as part of the process.



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Public commentators and security analysts speculate that the device had likely been smuggled through the porous border with Myanmar, which has been engulfed in civil war. Media reports have previously documented the use of Starlink devices by rebel groups in Myanmar, though the company does not operate there either.

Many weapons looted from armouries during the conflict involving the Meitei and the Kuki communities in Manipur are being used in carrying out extortion, investigation into recoveries of weapons in the past few months have revealed.

Reportedly, state police sources said most of such weapons are being used by insurgent groups in the Valley to threaten traders and government employees for money. Some of the weapons seized during operations against rising incidents of extortions in the valley matched with the weapons which were missing since the violence erupted in May last year.

The ethnic violence between the non-tribals Meiteis and tribal Kuki-Zo broke out in the northeastern state on May 3 last year after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.