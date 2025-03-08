Tensions flared in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Saturday as security forces fired tear gas to disperse protesters opposing Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s directive for unrestricted movement across the state.

Clashes erupted between demonstrators and security personnel, with protestors resorting to stone-pelting, resulting in multiple injuries.

The unrest escalated when protesters set fire to private vehicles and attempted to halt the movement of a state transport bus travelling from Imphal to Senapati district.



Demonstrators also blocked the NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur highway), burning tyres and gathering in large numbers to obstruct government vehicles.

Meanwhile, a video purportedly released by the Kuki-Zo village volunteers group from an undisclosed location condemned the government’s decision on free movement and reiterated their demand for a separate administration.



"Any attempt to enter our areas will be met with strong resistance. No free movement before separate administration," a masked volunteer was heard saying in the video. The authenticity of the footage could not be independently verified.

With tensions running high, security forces remain on alert as authorities attempt to maintain law and order in the region.



Also Read: Manipur: Security forces use tear gas in Kangpokpi to disperse highway blockade, one vehicle attacked