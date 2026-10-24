Congress MP from Assam's Jorhat Gaurav Gogoi has questioned the Centre’s response to the continuing crisis in Manipur, calling for accountability, civilian safety and sustained efforts to restore peace.

In a post on X, Gogoi said Manipur continued to face insecurity, displacement and disruptions to daily life more than three years after the violence began in May 2023. He also raised concerns over emerging tensions between Kuki-Naga groups and renewed clashes involving Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities.

Gogoi cited reports that more than 40 people had been killed in Kuki-Naga violence since February. Referring to the violence that erupted in May 2023, he said more than 300 people had lost their lives and around 24,000 people remained in relief camps.

The Congress MP also questioned the Centre’s handling of the crisis, pointing to the resignation of former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and the imposition of President’s Rule in February 2025. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent visit had offered little indication of a lasting resolution.

Gogoi referred to concerns raised by the Supreme Court-appointed Justice Gita Mittal Committee regarding humanitarian conditions and rehabilitation, including deaths in relief camps. He also raised questions about accountability, investigations, FIRs and the safety of displaced people.

He sought clarity on the action taken on the committee’s findings, the status of the Peace Committee announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in June 2023, and the repeated delays in the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry. He also questioned why a date had not been announced for the all-party meeting sought by the INDIA bloc.

Calling for urgent intervention, Gogoi said the people of Manipur deserved answers and urged the Union and state governments to ensure civilian safety, impartial investigations, meaningful rehabilitation and sustained dialogue to restore lasting peace.

The claims and figures cited in the post reflect Gogoi’s statements on social media.