In the ongoing investigation of Kuki militants launching an attack on September 6 in Manipur's Jiribam district that led to the death of 5 individuals, Manipur police revealed that the deceased has been identified as Yurembam Kulendra Singha (63), a resident of Rangar Part-I, Cachar, Assam, who had been living in Ningthem Khunou (Nungchappi), Jiribam, at the time of the assault.

Following the attack, intense gunfire erupted between various groups at the Rashidpur Part-II Tea Estate, also in Jiribam district. Law enforcement responded promptly to the scene but came under fire. In the ensuing confrontation, police returned fire and were eventually able to control the situation.

Upon securing the area, authorities discovered five bodies at the site of the clash. Four of the deceased were later identified, with three being militants affiliated with the Kuki Liberation Army (KLA) and one being a village volunteer believed to have instigated the assault. The identified individuals include:

1) Seiminlen Khongsai, son of Thangtinngam Khongsai from Sijang Village, Churachandpur (KLA)

2) Haogoulen Doungel (31), son of Holmang Doungel from Yangnomphai Village, Churachandpur (KLA)

3) Nehboithang Haokip (26), son of Tongjam Haokip from Maojang Village, Churachandpur (KLA)

4) Lhunkhohao Haokip (31), son of Hemtinthang Haokip from Mongbung Sejang, Jairolpokpi, Jiribam (Village Volunteer)

Authorities noted that three of the militants had traveled a considerable distance from Churachandpur District to Jiribam to carry out the violent operation.

The fifth body was identified as Baspatimayum Lakhi Kumar Sharma (41), a member of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF-P) and a resident of Dibong Khunou, Jiribam District.

In addition to the bodies, the following items were recovered from the scene:

- One MA-1 Rifle

- Two MA-1 Magazines

- Twenty-four 7.62 (SLR) empty cases

- Eight 7.62 (AK) empty cases

- Seven 5.56 (INSAS) empty cases

- One 30-06 empty case

- One .303 empty case

- Five 5.56 live rounds

- One 12 bore ammunition (empty case)

- One INSAS magazine (broken)

- One raincoat

- One camouflage t-shirt

- Three magazine pouches

The situation remains tense as authorities continue their investigation into the attack and subsequent firefight.