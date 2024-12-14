The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Manipur is elated to celebrate the outstanding achievement of its Typewriter-II Team, which secured a significant victory at the prestigious Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2024, held on December 11-12 at IIT Gandhinagar. Organized by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, the national-level competition awarded the team a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh for their innovative solution under Problem Statement SIH1608.

The Smart India Hackathon, a nationwide initiative to foster innovation and creative problem-solving among students, saw fierce competition with 162 submissions, of which only five teams, including Typewriter-II, made it to the grand finale. The team's ingenuity, resilience, and groundbreaking ideas shone as they tackled real-world challenges, contributing to the nation’s progress.

The Typewriter-II Team, led by Harsh Kumar Das and comprising members Balkishan Bajpay, Chirag Goyal, Vikram, Mahi Chhawchharia, and Divyansh Gupta, impressed the judges with their innovative theme, Smart Education about Innovation, Research, and IPR Setup. Their solution earned widespread acclaim, bringing pride to IIIT Manipur and setting a benchmark for excellence.

Prof. Krishan Baskar, Director of IIIT Manipur, expressed immense joy over the team’s accomplishment, highlighting that their success underscores the institute’s commitment to nurturing talent and fostering creativity. He also extended congratulations to two other IIIT Manipur teams that reached the grand finale in other themes, lauding their dedication and efforts.

The 36-hour hackathon was a dynamic event filled with intense coding, brainstorming, and collaboration. Reflecting on their journey, the Typewriter-II Team attributed their success to relentless hard work and teamwork, which resonated throughout the competition.

Prof. Baskar commended the team's perseverance and extended his heartfelt congratulations to all members, expressing confidence in their future endeavors. He emphasized that this victory not only enhances IIIT Manipur’s reputation but also inspires other students to strive for innovation and excellence.

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