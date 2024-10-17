The Indian Army organised an awareness programme on October 16, at T Yangnom Village in Tengnoupal District and Sardar Patel School in Khurkul, Imphal West District, to mark World Food Day.

Focusing on the theme "Right to food for a better life and better future," the event aimed to promote healthy, nutritious food consumption and educate the local community about food security and government initiatives addressing food accessibility.

The event drew participation from around 200 students and villagers from T Yangnom, B Mounnaveng, and Lhangkichoi Villages, as well as Sardar Patel School.

During the session, the Company Commander outlined key government schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, National Food Security Act (NFSA), and the Mid Day Meal Scheme, all designed to ensure equal access to nutritious food, especially in rural areas.