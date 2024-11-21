The Joint Action Committee (JAC) has written to Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, demanding immediate action against militants involved in the killing of six hostages, including three women and three minors, in Jiribam's Borobekra sub-division.

In the letter, the JAC outlined a series of resolutions passed during a meeting addressing the gruesome killings. The victims included Laishram Baren Meetei (60), Maibam Kesho Meetei (71), and six others, among them Yurembam Rani Devi (60), Telem Thoibi Devi (31), Telem Thajamanbi Devi (8), Laishram Langamba Singh (8 months), Laishram Chingkheinganba Singh (2.5 years), and Laishram Heitonbi Devi (25).

The JAC's demands to the government include:

1. Arresting the militants responsible within 72 hours and ensuring they face stringent legal consequences.

2. Declaring the Hmar Village Volunteers (HVVs) of Pherzawl and Jiribam districts a terrorist organization, citing threats issued to Meitei police, IRB personnel, central forces, and villagers in Barak Circle to vacate the area under risk of violence.

3. Providing adequate ex-gratia compensation to the families of the deceased.

4. Offering a suitable government job to a family member from each bereaved household.

5. Withholding possession of the deceased bodies until the demands are fulfilled.

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