The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) has forcefully rejected claims made by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh regarding ongoing peace talks with Kuki-Zo representatives. In a statement issued today, KIM labeled these claims as misleading and contrary to the views of the Kuki-Zo community.

The KIM reaffirmed its stance against engaging in negotiations with the Manipur state government, accusing it of organizing an ethnic cleansing campaign against their community. The organization highlighted its prior refusal of an invitation from Shri Dinganglung Gangmei, Chairman of the Hill Area Committee, on May 8, 2024, citing the government's alleged role in the persecution of the Kuki-Zo people.

According to KIM, any discussion of peace and reconciliation is futile without addressing the injustices faced by the Kuki-Zo community. The group insists that justice can only be achieved through the establishment of a "Union Territory with Legislative Powers" for the Kuki-Zo people.

KIM also stressed that no individual or entity has the authority to represent the Kuki-Zo people in negotiations with the state government, dismissing such claims as baseless.

The Kuki Inpi Manipur urged media and other stakeholders to cease the dissemination of false information and to honor the Kuki-Zo people's rightful position.