Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh praised the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill through both houses of Parliament, calling it a "landmark step" for Indian society.

Singh emphasised the legislation's potential to empower previously marginalised groups and increase transparency in Waqf property management. "These bills will empower those who have long been excluded from opportunities, providing them with the means to actively participate in the growth of our society," Singh stated in a tweet on April 4.

The former CM credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "visionary leadership and unwavering dedication to building a more just and inclusive India."

The Lok Sabha passed the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill early Thursday following a marathon 12-hour debate. The final vote tally showed 288 in favor and 232 against, with all opposition amendments rejected by voice vote.

Throughout the debate, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) defended the legislation as beneficial for minorities, while opposition members characterized it as "anti-Muslim."

Union Minorities Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju strongly rejected claims that minorities face threats in India. "There is no place safer than India for minorities. I am also a minority and we all are living here without any fear and with pride," Rijiju stated following the debate.

The minister further argued that minorities in India are protected because "the majority is entirely secular," pointing to communities like Parsis as evidence that even small minority groups live safely in the country.