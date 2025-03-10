The Lok Sabha is set to debate the imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur, dedicating an hour-long discussion to the statutory resolution seeking its approval.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on Monday, March 10, chaired by Speaker Om Birla.

Amid political tensions surrounding the situation in Manipur, the scheduled debate will be crucial in determining the parliamentary stance on the issue. The northeastern state has been facing prolonged instability, making this discussion a key moment in the ongoing crisis.

Further, the BAC decided to cancel the Lok Sabha session on March 13 due to Holi celebrations. To compensate for the missed sitting, the committee recommended holding a session on Saturday, March 29. This adjustment ensures that legislative proceedings remain on track despite the festival break. (With inputs from PTI)