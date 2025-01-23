The lone Janata Dal (United) MLA in Manipur, Muhammad Abdul Nasir, announced on Thursday that he will continue to support the BJP government in the state.

Nasir's assertion came a day after the JD(U)'s Manipur president, Ksh Biren Singh, announced the withdrawal of support to Chief Minister N Biren Singh-led government, creating a flutter.

The JD(U) swung into damage-control mode by sacking him and reiterating support to the BJP dispensation.

Nasir met JD(U) working president Sanjay Jha and later issued a video statement, disassociating himself from Ksh Biren Singh's communication to the state governor about the withdrawal of support.



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On Wednesday, the JD(U) sacked its Manipur unit president, Ksh Biren Singh, in an effort to quell growing speculation about its ties with the BJP.

Party’s national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan said Singh’s removal was due to indiscipline and asserted that the party would continue to support the BJP-led government in the northeastern state.

Ranjan affirmed that the JD(U) remains committed to supporting the BJP-led NDA, not just in Manipur but across the country.

“Our party has worked diligently to strengthen the NDA and will continue to do so,” he added.

Ranjan’s remark came shortly after Ksh Biren Singh claimed that the party had withdrawn support to the BJP-led Biren Singh government and informed Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla of its decision.