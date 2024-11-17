A violent outbreak in Imphal led to the arrest of 23 individuals involved in ransacking and setting fire to the properties of public representatives, including ministers and MLAs. The unrest prompted authorities to impose a total curfew and suspend internet and mobile data services for two days. Security forces, including the Army and Assam Rifles, were deployed to restore order, while flag marches were conducted to enforce the curfew and ensure public safety.

The violence, which erupted on Friday, saw mobs target political figures' homes in Imphal East, Imphal West, and Bishnupur districts. Police forces used tear gas to disperse the crowds, resulting in the injury of eight individuals during the operation. Alongside the arrests, authorities recovered a .32 pistol, seven rounds of ammunition, and eight mobile phones from the arrested suspects.

The curfew, which went into effect immediately after the violence, is set to remain in place until further notice. Senior officers are closely monitoring the situation around the clock, and 107 checkpoints have been established throughout the state.

In addition to the curfew, security forces have conducted extensive search operations and area domination in both hill and valley districts to maintain order. The movement of essential goods along National Highway-2 has been ensured, with security convoys accompanying over 450 vehicles carrying vital supplies to avoid any disruptions.

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