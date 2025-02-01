Illicit poppy cultivation on 45 acre of land was destroyed in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, CM N Biren Singh said.

The operation was carried out on Friday in Lhungjang village hill range in Saikul police station area by the district police and CRPF in the presence of an executive magistrate, he said.

FIRs have been lodged on January 31 for further action in connection with this, he added.

It is to be mentioned here that a mob of around 80 people on Friday confronted a security team that went to destroy illicit poppy cultivation in Manipur's Kangpokpi district and damaged four vehicles, police said.



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The incident occurred in the Lhungjang hill range where personnel of the CRPF and police had gone.

"About 4 light vehicles were broken mostly front windshield. The mob was later controlled by using minimum force. Later, reinforcements came... and poppy destruction at Lhungjang hill range resumed," police said.