In a series of successful joint operations on February 3, 2025, the Assam Rifles along with Manipur Police, apprehended eight insurgent cadres from multiple locations across the state. The crackdown, based on precise intelligence, targeted individuals linked to extortion and other unlawful activities.

In the first operation, security forces detained an active member of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) from Wabagai Lamkhai, Kakching district. The suspect, allegedly involved in extortion, was intercepted while traveling in a Maruti A-Star. A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of two mobile phones. Upon questioning, the individual confirmed his affiliation with KYKL and involvement in extortion activities.

In a separate operation in Yaripok, Thoubal district, security personnel apprehended a cadre of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) Progressive. The insurgent was allegedly engaged in extortion and intimidation in Thoubal town.

A major breakthrough was achieved in Sangakpham, Imphal East district, where five cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party (City Meitei) were apprehended. Intelligence inputs had indicated their involvement in extortion and intimidation in the region. The operation led to the seizure of a 9mm pistol with a magazine, two No. 36 hand grenades, ammunition, three mobile phones, and a significant amount of cash.

Additionally, a cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Military Council) was arrested in Singjamei, Imphal East district. The individual was suspected of engaging in extortion and intimidation. The operation also resulted in the recovery of a grey Jupiter scooter (registration number MN 06 SK 4091), a mobile phone, and a Mahindra pickup jeep.

All apprehended individuals, along with the seized items, have been handed over to Manipur Police for further legal proceedings. These operations mark a significant step in curbing insurgent activities and maintaining law and order in the region.