An additional fund of Rs 2.5 crore will be allocated to the Agriculture Department under the appropriate Head of Account for procurement of fertilizer, said the Manipur government on July 18.

As per an official statement, the decision was taken during a meeting in connection with the distribution of Urea, chaired by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh where it was decided to allocate additional funds and also discussion pertaining to the distribution of fertilizer (Urea) to the farmers was held.

''For this, the Agriculture Department will monitor the procurement and distribution of fertilizer,'' it added.

Besides this, various decisions were also taken regarding the distribution of fertilizer. Farmers possessing valid Farmer Identity Cards issued by the competent authority can procure fertilizer from DAOs/dealers after showing the card after payment of the requisite amount.

On the other hand, no other documents will be required in respect of such farmers. Fertilizer (Urea) can be procured by the farmers on production of their Pattas and Aadhar card from the District Agriculture Officers or dealers after payment of the requisite amount.

''For tenant farmers, who are unable to produce Patta of the land, may obtain a certificate from their respective MLAs indicating their Patta No. and size of land. Such a certificate will be accepted in lieu of the Patta for tenant farmers. The tenant farmers will also be required to submit a copy of their Aadhar card and an undertaking to the effect that they are the actual tenant farmers of the said land when they come to procure fertilizer at the office of the District Agriculture Officers or dealers,'' the statement added.

A format of the undertaking will be made available at the office of the District Agriculture Officers or sealers. Certificates from concerned SDOs/SDCS/Pradhans/Up-Pradhans/ Adhyaksha/ Councillors/ Corporators/ Village Authority Chairman/Village Chief indicating Patta No. (where applicable), land size and Aadhar Number of the tenant farmers will also be accepted in lieu of the Patta.

''Such tenant farmers will also be required to submit a copy of their Aadhar card and above said undertaking to the effect that they are the actual tenant farmers of the said land,'' it added.

In order to avoid congestion at the District Agriculture Offices or dealers, a certified list of farmers along with their Patta No., land holding size, and Aadhar number may be provided by the MLAs/SDOs/SDCs/Pradhan/UpPradhans/Adhyaksha/Councillors/Corporators/VillageAuthority Chairman/Village Chief in advance. On receipt of such a list, the District Agriculture Officers or dealers will provide fertilizer to those individuals present in the list within three days subject to the payment of the requisite amount by the farmer.

''When they come to the office of the DAO or dealer to collect fertilizer, such individuals will submit a copy of their Aadhar cards to the DAOs,'' it added.

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