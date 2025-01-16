The Central Forest Division, in collaboration with Wildlife Explorers, Manipur, has successfully conducted the Annual Migratory Bird Census at Lamphelpat, Imphal West.

This year’s census continues to highlight the arrival of diverse migratory bird species to the region, underscoring the critical need to preserve Manipur's rich natural habitats.

The census was led by Range Forest Officer (RFO) Kiranjit Yumnam of the Sadar West Range, Central Forest Division. A dedicated team of volunteers from Wildlife Explorers, Manipur, joined forces to identify and document the migratory bird populations that frequent Lamphelpat during the winter season.

This year, the team recorded over 30 species of migratory birds, adding valuable data to the ongoing research on bird populations in the region. The Water Resources Department played a key role in facilitating the census by managing the wetlands around Lamphelpat, which are vital habitats for these migratory species.



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Expressing enthusiasm about the findings, Vikram Suresh Nadhe, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Central Forest Division, stated, “We are excited to see a diverse range of migratory species returning to Lamphelpat. This census is a vital part of our ongoing conservation efforts, and we are grateful for the collaboration with Wildlife Explorers and the support from the Water Resources Department.”

Lamphelpat, renowned for its expansive wetlands, serves as a crucial stopover for migratory birds journeying from colder regions. The census not only sheds light on the health of bird populations but also provides insight into the environmental factors influencing their migration patterns.

As a key event in Manipur’s environmental calendar, the Annual Migratory Bird Census has become an essential tool for monitoring and protecting the region’s biodiversity. Conservation groups, government departments, and volunteers continue to work together to ensure the preservation of these seasonal habitats.

The data collected will be further analyzed to identify trends and potential threats to the migratory bird populations, contributing to a better understanding of Manipur's ecosystem dynamics and aiding in long-term conservation strategies.