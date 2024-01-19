Five civilians were killed by unknown armed miscreants in a fierce attack yesterday, January 18, in two separate incidents in Manipur.

As per sources, four farmers including father and son were shot dead by armed miscreants at around 3.45 pm on January 18 at Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou under Bishnupur district.

The deceased father-son duo was identified as Oinam Bamonjao (63) and Oinam Manitomba (37).

The other two victims have been identified as Thiyam Somendro (53) s/o Manibabu and Ningthoujam Nabadeep s/o late Shyam.

On 18.01.2024, 04 (four) civilians were killed by unknown armed miscreants in Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou, Bishnupur district. Authorities are investigating, and efforts are underway to arrest the perpetrators. — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) January 18, 2024

As per sources, armed miscreants came down from above Lamlai Kabui village, travelled over 2 Km to a water supply plant located in the middle of paddy fields and allegedly killed four civilians.



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On the other hand, one village volunteer also lost his life during a gunfight at Kangchup in Kangpokpi district.

The deceased person is identified as Takhellambam Manoranjan, 28. While at least three people were injured.

On 18.01.2024, dead body of an individual suspected to be killed in exchange of fire between armed miscreants in the intervening night of 17.01.2024 and 18.01.2024 was recovered from Bunker Hills near Kangchup Chingkhong. — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) January 18, 2024

According to sources, the gunfight took place on Wednesday night after suspected armed miscreants launched an attack on Kangchup from the adjoining hill areas.

This has prompted the village volunteers in low-lying locality to retaliate.

Condemning the barbaric act of killing four civilians, a large number of people took to the streets and staged a protest at Ningthoukhong last night.