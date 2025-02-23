A significant amount of arms and ammunition were voluntarily surrendered to the Manipur police in Churachandpur and Imphal East districts, in response to an appeal made by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

The surrender was made possible through joint efforts in public awareness by the District Police, Assam Rifles, and CRPF.

In Churachandpur District, the surrendered items included:

1 M-16 Rifle

1 7.62 mm SLR Rifle

2 AK Rifles

3 INSAS Rifles

2 M-79 40mm Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL)

1 9mm Carbine Machine Gun

1 51 mm Mortar

3 .303 Rifles

2 Single Barrel Rifles

64 Gelatine Sticks

10 Rounds of 60 mm Pumpi (Improvised Mortar) Ammunition

17 Rounds of AK Ammunition

40 Rounds of 5.56 mm Rifle Ammunition

3 Rounds of 9 mm Calibre Ammunition

In Imphal East District, the surrendered items included:

1 CMC Carbine with Magazine

6 2" Mortar Shells

1,200 rounds of 5.56 ×30 mm Ammunition

2,200 rounds of .22 Ammunition

These surrenders mark a significant step towards improving security and promoting peace in the region.

In another operation, the security personnel conducted their frequent search operation and area domination exercises recovering hand grenades without detonator, pistols, live ammunitions, bore barrel, country made machine gun with magazine, among other items from Phunal Maring Village under Irilbung-PS, Imphal-East District.

From the general area of Leibi khunou under Moreh -PS, Tengnoupal District, the troops seized a Country made Lathode, eight IEDs, three Pompi shells and a radio set (Baofeng).