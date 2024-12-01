The Indian Army, in partnership with District Medical Authorities, organised medical camps in villages across Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts on November 29 and 30.

According to a spokesperson from the Defence Ministry, the camps introduced a team, including Army doctors, lady doctors, a gynaecologist, and blood testing facilities.

Attendees received detailed health check-ups and essential medications.

Over the two days, over 813 people of all age groups benefited from the camps. The Army continues to support local communities by providing timely assistance and aid, contributing to healthier and safer surroundings.

The camps were organised at T Kananphai village in Siden, Churachandpur, on November 29, and at the Community Hall Saiton Bazaar, Bishnupur district, on November 30.

Earlier, Assam Rifles organised multiple Mega Medical Camps to support communities dealing with conflict, displacement, and a fragile healthcare system. The initiative received an overwhelming response, directly benefiting approximately 6,750 people during the three-day camps held across various districts of the state.