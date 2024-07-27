Assam Rifles commemorated the Silver Jubilee of Kargil Vijay Diwas with a noble gesture at Brighter English School, Terapur, Imphal East district, Manipur on 26 July 2024.

To enhance the school infrastructure and hygiene standards, Assam Rifles installed two washbasins for the students on the school premises.

The event also included a painting competition for school students on the theme 'Rajat Jayanti of Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024', followed by refreshments for students and teachers.



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A total of 82 students and six teachers participated in the event. During the celebrations, students and teachers paid homage to the valiant soldiers who gave the supreme sacrifice in the Kargil War.

This event not only honoured the bravery of the soldiers but also fostered a sense of patriotism among the young students in addition to the improved hygiene facilities of the school.

The teachers and students expressed their gratitude to Assam Rifles for their humanitarian efforts.