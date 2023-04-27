Despite the anticipation of a "crucial meeting" of BJP lawmakers over the dissident voice inside the Biren Singh Government, the high-level party meeting conducted at the BJP office was supposed to discuss the "Mann ki Baat" mega summit to be held in Loktak on April 30th, according to CM N. Biren Singh.

CM Biren said that Union Cabinet Minister Bupendra Yadav will be the chief guest during the 100th edition of "Mann ki Baat" to be hosted in Loktak Lake.

Responding to the media persons, CM said the main agenda of the meeting and the purpose of the visit to Sambit Patra in the state is to prepare for the upcoming mega " Mann ki Baat" event.

"Nothing is there..the MLA went to Delhi for treatment and came back and we are all together now," said CM Biren Singh.

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"All Assemble constituency MLAs were directed to initiate district-level "Maan ki Baat" programs in all their constituencies," the CM further added.

There was conjecture that the key gathering of Manipur BJP legislators intended to discuss the state's current political predicament. However, CM N. Biren Singh did not respond to today's allegations of party rift. Among the four BJP MLAs who have just resigned from the presidency are MLA Karam Shyam, MLA Thockchom Radheshyam, and MLA Ragumani.

There was conjecture that the key gathering of Manipur BJP legislators intended to discuss the state's current political predicament. However, CM N. Biren Singh did not respond to today's allegations of party rift.

Among the four BJP MLAs who have just resigned from the presidency are MLA Karam Shyam, MLA Thockchom Radheshyam, and MLA Ragumani.

According to sources, MLA P Brojen did not attend the meeting owing to personal considerations.

According to reports, all of the BJP's MLAs were present at the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Biren Singh, the party's northeast coordinator and national spokesman Sambit Patra, Manipur unit BJP president A Sharda Devi, and top state party leaders.