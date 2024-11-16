Bodies of six abductees from Manipur's Jiribam district, including three women and three children have been brought to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examinations on November 16.

The missing bodies of individuals were found near the Assam-Manipur border by the Assam Rifles, raising concerns about their possible abduction by armed militants.

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After the bodies of the abducted individuals were recovered, there was widespread outrage across valley districts of Manipur, with the victims' families demanding the bodies be returned to them.

In another important development, the bodies of the 10 suspected militants who were killed during a gunfight with CRPF in Manipur's Jiribam district on November 11, were handed over to the Hmar community people and protesting students on November 16.

As per sources, the bodies will be taken to Masimpur Military base following which they will be reportedly airlifted to Churachandpur, Manipur.

The situation turned violent after members of Hmar and Kuki communities clashed with police outside the Silchar Medical College and Hospital morgue in Silchar, demanding the transport of 10 militants' bodies for posmortem.