The 37 Battalion Border Security Force (BSF) organised a civic action programme and free medical camp in Tagaramphung (Yaikongpao) village, Kangpokpi district, under the leadership of Commandant Sanjiv Joshi and the supervision of JK Birdi, DIG, SHQ CI(OPS) Manipur. The initiative aimed to strengthen trust and provide essential support to local communities.

Over 250 villagers, including village chiefs, community leaders, and youth representatives from multiple villages, participated in the event. Essential supplies such as sports equipment, water storage tanks, dispensers, filters, and solar lights were distributed to improve daily life and encourage youth engagement in sports.

A free medical camp was also conducted at Keithelmanbi Government High School in collaboration with doctors from Kangpokpi Government Hospital and the BSF’s medical team. More than 200 displaced individuals and villagers from the Keithelmanbi Relief Camp received medical check-ups and free medicines.

Village chiefs expressed gratitude for the BSF’s support, acknowledging its role in ensuring stability and social upliftment. Commandant Sanjiv Joshi reiterated the BSF’s commitment to both security and community development, emphasising continued efforts to foster trust and cooperation.