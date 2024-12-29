The Manipur government has decided to hand over the case of Laishram Kamalbabu, missing since November 25, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh on December 28.

Kamalbabu, 56, was last seen entering the 57 Mountain Division in Leimakhong, Kangpokpi district. He worked as a supervisor for contract work with the Military Engineering Services (MES) at the Leimakhong Military Station.

Concerns over his disappearance have mounted, leading the government to seek a more detailed and independent investigation by the CBI.

During the meeting, the cabinet also discussed other key issues, including approving financial relief of Rs 30,000 to families of deceased displaced persons to assist with last rites and funeral expenses.

Additional decisions included the approval of the Manipur Vehicle Scrapping Policy, 2024, and a Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme for flights operated by Alliance Air. The cabinet also agreed to allocate land for critical infrastructure projects, such as an MST bus terminus at Moreh and a new police headquarters complex in Mantripukhri.