Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday, October 31 stressed the need for an inclusive approach to governance, stating that the state, which is home to 36 different communities, cannot be governed by prioritising the interests of any one particular community.

Addressing the observance of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2026 at the 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles Parade Ground in Imphal, the Chief Minister appealed to people to move beyond community-centric thinking, stating that such an approach cannot ensure the state's integrity, peaceful environment or economic progress.

Emphasising the importance of collective identity and unity, Khemchand Singh said the interests of all communities must be taken into consideration for Manipur to achieve lasting peace and development.

The Chief Minister was speaking on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, observed across the country as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day. He said the day commemorates Patel's contributions and unwavering efforts towards national integration and the building of a united India.

He also recalled that the observance was initiated in 2014 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to highlight the importance of national unity and integrity.

Highlighting Patel's role in India's freedom struggle, Khemchand Singh referred to his leadership during several movements against British rule, including the Civil Disobedience Movement and the Quit India Movement.

He further recalled Patel's contribution to the integration of princely states following Independence, describing the process as a significant step towards strengthening India's unity and territorial integrity.

The Chief Minister also referred to the inauguration of the Statue of Unity in Gujarat on October 31, 2018, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Standing at 182 metres, the statue is recognised as the world's tallest statue and was built in honour of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

As part of the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas observance in Imphal, nine contingents participated in a march past commanded by Pramesh Arambam, Commanding Officer of the 4th Indian Reserve Battalion.

The programme also featured a choreographic presentation titled Akhoigi Apunba Saktam (Our Collective Identity) by the Government Dance Academy.

The event was attended by Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam, MLAs, the Chief Secretary, Security Advisor, Director General of Police, senior administrative officials and other high-ranking police and civil officers.