The Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement between the Centre and Manipur's Kuki rebel groups has been extended for another year, which was set to end on February 28, 2023.



Official reports stated on February 23 that the tripartite SoO agreement with Kuki militants belonging to two groups, United People's Front (UPF) and Kuki National Organization (KNO), had been extended by the Centre and the Manipur government for an additional year.



The SoO has been signed by over 25 Kuki militant groups and two apex bodies, KNO and UPF. The ceasefire, which was first signed in 2008, has been extended periodically.

According to the sources, the extension was decided upon during a meeting of all parties on February 17 and will take effect on March 1, 2023.



The extension agreement was signed by additional secretary Piyush Goyal of the Ministry of Home Affairs (NE), representative (resident commissioner) Devesh Deval of the Government of Manipur, Ketheos Zomi and Joshua Thadou of the UPF, and Dr. Seilen Haokip of the KNO, according to an official notification.



The Kuki militant groups, who had previously demanded a separate Kuki state within Manipur, recently requested a (Kuki) territorial council, and political dialogue has already begun on this agenda.



Nearly 17 organizations belong to the KNO and 8 to the UPF, and cadres of these organizations are currently residing in government-designated camps.



Also read : Nagaland: NSCN-GRPN urges people not to vote state BJP president Temjen Imna Along in Assembly elections