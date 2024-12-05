Manipur Chief Secretary spearheaded a review of healthcare infrastructure in the state's valley districts on December 5, targeting systemic gaps in medical service delivery.

During an intense high-level meeting, government officials confronted stark realities of the state's medical landscape, identifying critical shortages in human resources, infrastructural deficiencies, and escalating health concerns.

Key directives emerged from the strategic session, targeting multiple healthcare dimensions. The state will implement a radical human resource optimisation strategy, deploying medical professionals more strategically to address critical service gaps.

Deputy Commissioners received explicit instructions to actively monitor local health facility performance, marking a significant shift towards localised healthcare management.

A particularly urgent focus emerged around non-communicable diseases. With diabetes, hypertension, and cancer rates climbing, state health officials were mandated to develop comprehensive preventive and treatment protocols.

The pharmaceutical supply chain will also undergo transformation. State warehouse officers will adopt more flexible drug allocation mechanisms, leveraging digital platforms to ensure precise distribution across districts.