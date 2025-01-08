In the wake of a tragic suicide by a 20-year-old woman, Sukham Chanu, at the Mekola Relief Centre, the Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR) has raised the alarm over the growing number of suicides among relief camp residents.

A team led by MCPCR members Md. Habibur Rahman and Chabungbam Anita visited the relief camp at Mekola Higher Secondary School to assess the living conditions of women and children. The team expressed grave concern about the mental health crisis facing those who have endured prolonged stays of over 19 months in the camps.

According to the MCPCR, the extended displacement has left many camp inmates struggling with depression, worsened by feelings of insecurity, monotony, and a bleak outlook on the future. These factors have compounded the mental strain, leading some to take drastic measures.



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The Commission called for immediate and coordinated intervention to address the crisis, recommending:

Provision of psychosocial support to help inmates cope with stress and trauma.

Life skills and livelihood education to empower camp residents and restore a sense of purpose.

Improved living conditions to alleviate the physical and psychological hardships of camp life.

The MCPCR's visit underscores the pressing need for systemic action to prevent further loss of life and ensure the well-being of displaced individuals.

The Commission urged the government and humanitarian agencies to prioritize mental health support alongside long-term rehabilitation efforts.

The incident has brought attention to the challenges faced by thousands living in relief camps across the state and the need for sustained efforts to help them rebuild their lives.