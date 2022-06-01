MANIPUR: Residents of the Chingdai region of Kangpokpi district held a sit-in protest against the Forest Act's 'illegal' imposition in the Chingdai area of Kangpokpi district.

The sit-in protest organised by the Chingdai Area Kuki Youth Organization and the region leaders drew hundreds of people, including women and youths from the area.

"We opposed the Indian Forest Act, 1927 and its Amendment Act," "Colonial Rule and Acts should not infringe on the legal rights of tribal chiefs," "State Govt should implement the Scheduled Tribes and other Traditional Forest Dwellers(Forest Rights) Act, 2006 enacted by the Parliament of India," "Withdraw the Indian Forest Act, 1927 and its Amendment Act from tribal villages," and so on were among the placards held by the protesters.

The village chiefs have no knowledge of Khamenlok-Gwaltabi reserved forest, according to Seilal Haokip, President of Chingdai Area Kuki Youth Organization, and no notification from the Forest Department and Settlement Department has been received during the Government propose Khamenlok-Gwaltabi in the year 1946 in compliance with the Indian Forest Act, 1927, and no notification from the Forest Department and Settlement Department have been received during the Government propose Khamenlok-Gwaltabi in the year

It is clear proof of the government's attempt to take or seize tribal land and suppress tribal rights, he continued.

Ten valley settlements and six hill villages are included in the proposed Khamenlok-Gwaltabi Reserved Forest. Unfortunately, no previous notice was given to these villages, according to the report.

He condemned the Act, saying that any development of reserved forest within the Chingdai Area without the agreement of the village chief and the people is null and invalid.

He also urged the state government to promptly execute the Indian Parliament's Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Forest Rights) Act, 2006.

“We want peace and development not by trading with our tribal rights and we strongly oppose the imposition of Indian Forest act 1927 and Manipur Forest act 1971 and others amendment act in Khamenlok-Gwaltabi range, particularly in Chingdai Area without prior notification and consent of peoples and request the officials and employees of concern department to refrain from such unlawful activities to maintain peace, harmony, and development in the state," he added.