Amid ongoing ethnic tensions in Manipur, the Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS) is set to initiate peace expeditions to hill regions on March 8. The initiative follows Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent directive allowing unrestricted movement in the state.

FOCS President Th Manihar announced that the expeditions would focus on delivering messages of peace to buffer zones and hill villages that have remained largely inaccessible since ethnic violence broke out in May 2023 between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.

"Recently, Home Minister Amit Shah had issued directives to ensure free movement of all the people in the state from March 8. After much discussion, we have decided to launch expeditions carrying the message of peace to areas marked as buffer zones by security forces, as well as to villages in hill areas, where we (Meiteis) have not been able to visit since the violence broke out in May 2023," he said.

Supported by 20 allied organisations, the effort aims to rebuild trust and foster co-existence among affected communities. At each location, participants will hold prayers for peace, reinforcing calls for reconciliation and stability in the region.