At least 20 civil society organizations and student bodies from Imphal Valley have announced plans to hold a rally in Delhi on December 22, aiming to promote reconciliation in conflict-ridden Manipur.

In a joint statement issued on December 5, groups including the Committee of Peaceful Coexistence Manipur, Federal Students Organisation Kangleipak, Manipuri Students Federation, and Imagi Meira revealed their decision to organize a 50-member delegation. This delegation, representing various communities, intends to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to present their concerns and demands.

The rally, themed "Peace and Coexistence," underscores the organizations’ commitment to fostering harmony and charting a path toward lasting peace in the state. The decision emerged following a meeting where the groups collectively resolved to work towards reconciliation and a peaceful future for Manipur.





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