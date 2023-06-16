The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Imphal East has issued an order for the release of 12 individuals who were allegedly arrested in connection with the June 15 incident. The incident, which took place in Imphal East, involved a mob and drew the attention of Rapid Action Force personnel, who subsequently handed over the arrested individuals to the Porompat Police Station.

The arrested individuals were brought before the court by a team from the Porompat Police Station, seeking judicial custody remand. However, the defense counsels of the arrested persons filed a remand objection and requested their release on bail.

After a thorough review of the case records and considering the arguments presented by the Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) and the defense counsel, the court ordered the release of all 12 individuals on bail. The court mandated that they furnish a personal recognizance (PR) bond of Rs. 30,000 and provide a surety of the same amount.

Following their release on bail, two of the individuals were subsequently detained by the Irilbung Police Station in connection with an FIR registered regarding the burning down of the residence of Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education, RK Ranjan. The incident occurred in Kongba Nandeibam Leikai, located in the Imphal East district.

The two individuals were apprehended based on allegations that they were part of the mob responsible for setting ablaze the house of MP RK Ranjan. The Irilbung Police Station, in coordination with the Imphal East district authorities, took immediate action to detain the two individuals in connection with the ongoing investigation.