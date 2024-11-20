The Directorate of Education-Schools, Manipur has ordered the closure of all private unaided and central schools in the valley districts from November 21 to 23, citing student safety concerns.

The order states that "all schools of the state, Government, Government Aided, Private Unaided and Central Schools situated at the valley districts will stay closed on the 21st, 22nd and 23rd of November, 2024 keeping in mind the safety of the students."

This decision was approved by the state government after consultation with the Home Department, according to the order signed by L. Nandakumar Singh, the Director of Education for Manipur.

Schools have been instructed to upload the order on their official websites, and Zonal Education Officers along with school heads must take necessary actions.