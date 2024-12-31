Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh announced a rise in Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees, from 32 per cent to 39 per cent, effective from January 1, 2025.

Speaking during a press conference held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on December 31, CM Singh stated that around 500 youths will receive residential skills at Delhi for Cabin Crew Placements in Air India and Indigo, the funding of which will be borne by the Ministry of Tourism. He added that priority will be given to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Moreover, collateral free loans upto Rs 50,000 will be provided under CMESS (Chief Minister’s Entrepreneurship Support Scheme).

State goverment-funded start ups will employ IDPs, while around 7 start ups have been identified who are ready to employ 432 IDPs.

Targeted 5000 beneficiaries will get loans upto Rs 10 lakhs with 30 per cent subsidy Under One Family One Livelihood scheme.

In continuation to his announcement, he further stated that the state, in collaboration with Alliance Air will introduce additional flights for 1 year which shall be launched from January, 2025.

The route for the flights is Imphal – Guwahati; Imphal – Kolkata; Imphal – Dimapur, which shall fly 2 times a week. He added that the ticket price will be kept under Rs 5000 and the government will bear the excess amount if the price exceeds the stated amount.

The Chief Minister also announced the extension of Chief Minister-gi Hakshelgi Tenbang (CMHT) for another year for the IDPs.

23 numbers of commonly prescribed cancer drugs will be provided free of cost in all district hospitals from January 1.

He also announced that Aadhaar-linked birth registration will soon be launched in three districts of the state with newborns receiving an Aadhaar linked to their mother's, with updates every five years. The initiative will help the government capture accurate demographic data, ensure easy access to government schemes, and protect the indigenous population in the long term.

Rs 70 crore has been allocated for a 60-bedded State Mental Hospital and Rs 104 crore for Super Speciality Healthcare in five district hospitals.

The Chief Minister's Teachers Achievement Award will recognise up to 105 teachers annually, offering "double the annual increment," starting in 2025.

Meanwhile, a society will be set up to manage Model Residential Schools providing affordable education in minority areas, with 13 schools under construction in 11 districts.

The government will also extend Chief Minister’s College Students Rehabilitation Scheme for another year for the IDPs.

The Saubhagya scheme will electrify 36,972 left-out households with Rs. 224 crore sanctioned, and 40 High Mast lights will be installed in Imphal City and District Headquarters at a cost of Rs. 3 crore. Under PM Surya Ghar – Muft Bijli Yojana, subsidised rooftop solar will be provided for residential homes, with people encouraged to register on the portal. The government will also install solar street lights at Rs. 24,000 per unit and set up 1,000 Solar Water Heater Systems through MANIREDA.

For the welfare of the working women in the state, the government has initiated construction of Working Women Hostels, to help the women of our society live with quality and dignity, CM Biren added.

Moreover, the government will also construct a rehabilitation centre at Ukhrul district.

"The government is committed to providing good quality roads to the public. Thus, rigid pavement or concrete roads for Imphal City shall begin shortly with a project cost of Rs 3300 crore," the Manipur CM said, further adding that Rs 314 crore has been sanctioned for construction of 92 roads.

He also mentioned that portion of IT road from Dailong to Palong, road from Leisan to Mahadev, road from Wabagai Lamkhai to Sugnu, road to Sagolmang via Lamlong Bazar will be constructed soon under RIDF with an estimated cost of Rs 250 cror.

Plantation of Oil Palm will be expanded to about 9000 Ha in Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching and Jiribam districts.

The chief minister also announced that 5 cold storage units will be set up with a project cost of Rs 10 crore in the state, further adding that for Veterinary Field Assistant (VFA), training capacity will be increased and a hostel will be provided soon.

The government will also develop a Polo Ground with provision of gallery at Ibudhou Marjing with project cost of Rs 30 crore, development of Langthabla Konung with an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore and Maharaj Gambhir Singh Museum with cost of Rs 40 crore.

The Chief Minister stated that with the formation of the BJP led government in the state, the law and order situation has been considerably improved. The government acted as a bridge between the insurgent groups and the Central government for initiation of peace talks.

He further maintained that to provide extra security coverage on the National Highways (NH), additional 17 companies of security forces have deployed in addition at the Imphal Mao NH and additional 18 companies at the Imphal Jiri NH.

"3112 arms and 2551 explosives looted during the crisis have been recovered. Around 625 people have been arrested and around 12,247 First Information Report (FIR) have been registered in this regard," he added.

He also stated that 2058 displaced families (7,549 persons) have been able to return to their original place of residence.

The chief minister further stated that the government has released Rs 30 crore for the distribution of Rs 1000 per person for the people taking shelter in relief camps, while Rs 280 crore have been released for relief camp operations till date. The government also granted a compensatory package of Rs 32 crores for the affected farmers, he continued.

He continued, for education of the students in the relief camps they have been provided free admission in Government schools and colleges. And for those studying in private schools the government has provided 50 percent of the expenses.

Under the support for employment and livelihood programs, the government has given priority to the inmates staying at the relief camps as they could not find suitable work to support their livelihood.

The chief minister mentioned that the government has procured 40 bulletproof vehicles, 8 Mine Protected Vehicles and heavy weapons (MMG) to counter heavily armed militants.

He also initiated the Chief Minister’s Coaching Scheme for Entrance Exams to Professional Courses (Engineering JEE and Medical NEET) to empower students from Manipur to get admission into professional courses.

"The chief minister stated that the flagships schemes including CM Shotharabasinggi Tengbang, CM Widow Pension Scheme, Ima Nongthangleima Yaipha Tengbang Scheme, CM Hakshelgi Tengbang, CM Artiste singgi Tengbang had been taken up," he stated.

He also mentioned the ongoing projects of the government including Lamphelpat Waterbody Project, Unity Mall, DM University infrastructure development, Football Grounds with natural grass, Residential Complex in Langol, Government Rice Mill for local procurement. "Construction of Civil Secretariat, Infrastructure support to Traditional Arts Institutes, New Police Headquarters will be inaugurated soon."

The Manipur CM concluded his address by urging people to "forgive and forget the past". He expressed hopefulness that the new year will bring peace and harmony in the state.