The Chief Minister of Manipur has expressed his delight at being present in Prayagraj for the auspicious Maha Kumbh Mela, a significant religious gathering that occurs once every 144 years.

He described the event as divine and highlighted its importance.

The Chief Minister stated that he, along with his esteemed cabinet colleagues and Members of the Legislative Assembly, will take a sacred dip at the holy Triveni Sangam.

This ritual is intended to pray for peace, harmony, and prosperity for the people of Manipur and the entire nation. He hopes that this holy occasion will bring blessings to all.



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It is to be mentioned here that earlier on February 5, hours after Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh left for the national capital to meet central leaders, three senior state ministers and four BJP MLAs also rushed to Delhi on a chartered flight on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The CM was likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss a wide range of issues, including the security situation in the state, they said.

According to officials, PWD Minister Govindas Konthouam, forest and Environment Minister Thongam Biswajit, and Consumer Affairs Minister L Susindro Meitei took a chartered flight in the evening.

They are accompanied by four BJP MLAs — Karam Shyam, Sanasam Premchandra, Kh Ibomcha, and Sapam Kunjakeshwor (Keba), officials added.