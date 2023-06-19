Manipur CM N Biren Singh’s appeal to the Meiteis with arms not to attack and maintain peace so that peace can be restored in the hill state.

Speaking to the media, Biren Singh said, "I appeal to the Meitei people who are with arms not to attack anything and maintain peace and harmony so that we can resort to normalcy in the state of Manipur."

Speaking on his dialogue with his Mizoram counterpart CM Zoramtanga, Biren Singh said that the latter assured full support to bring normalcy in the state and provide support to all Meiteis residing in Mizoram amid the crisis.

Also Read: Manipur CM seeks assistance from Mizoram CM for peaceful coexistence in the state

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga expressed his commitment to fostering peaceful coexistence in Manipur amid the ongoing violence that has plagued the region. In a Twitter post on June 18, Chief Minister Zoramthanga shared details of his conversation with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, highlighting the need for collaboration and measures to resolve the issue and ensure a harmonious environment.

During their telephone conversation, Chief Minister Biren Singh reached out to Chief Minister Zoramthanga, seeking assistance in addressing the violence in Manipur and expressing hope for a peaceful resolution. Responding to this request, Chief Minister Zoramthanga assured his counterpart that the Government of Mizoram deeply regrets the ongoing violence and has already taken steps and implemented measures to mitigate the situation.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Zoramthanga conveyed his support for the actions taken by the Government of Manipur and the Central Government in addressing the issue. He emphasized that the people of Mizoram stand in solidarity with the Meitei community and that both the government and NGOs have implemented measures to promote peace, security, and stability.