Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh cancelled his visit to Churachandpur district amid reports of sporadic disturbance in a few areas.

As per reports, the Manipur police have resorted to teargas at a mob who have gathered outside the gate of PT Sports Complex.

Reacting to yesterday's unfortunate incident that set ablaze an open gym to be inaugurated at Churachandpur, N Biren Singh said that carrying out mischievous instances by unknown miscreants is a normal issue as miscreants are everywhere.

Also Watch: Manipur CM to take stringent action against miscreants over vandalism at Churachandpur District

However, the BJP government will not tolerate such anti-social elements. Action would be taken very soon by whoever is involved in the case.

He also claimed that the incident was not against the government but an internal matter of the constituency.

The program was about the first-anniversary celebration of MLA 58-Churachandpur which was invited by MLA himself.

As a part of the program, they requested to inaugurate the open gym at PT Sports Complex, New Lamka under the Churachandpur district.

But unfortunately, some miscreants had vandalised it.

The MLA of 58-Churachandpur had made excuses and informed to re-arrange the program.