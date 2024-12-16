Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has alleged that certain agencies are attempting to destabilise Manipur, leading to a prolonged state of stagnation over the past 19 months.

He made these remarks during the Vijay Diwas observance ceremony, commemorating the 1971 Indo-Pak War, held at the 1st MR Banquet Hall and organised by the Manipur government.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Singh expressed his dissatisfaction with the ongoing challenges faced by the state, attributing them to the actions of various agencies.

He asserted that these agencies are deliberately trying to destabilise Manipur because it does not align with their interests. However, he warned that succumbing to their demands would jeopardise the future of the state. He urged the people of Manipur to remain united during this critical period, emphasising the need for sincerity and conviction to ensure a secure future.

Singh noted that misinformation about the Manipur crisis has been conveyed to central leaders, leaving many without a clear understanding of the situation. This has led to confusion regarding the appropriate course of action.

While a few leaders are well-informed, they too face significant challenges and pressure from various sources. He highlighted the necessity of collective wisdom, as a handful of leaders alone cannot manage the situation effectively.



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He also highlighted the role of politically motivated and one-sided information as major contributors to Manipur's instability. Singh emphasised the importance of providing factual reports to the central government to resolve the conflict.

Although the central government has taken steps for the welfare of the state's people, their efforts have been hampered by misinformation and political agendas, resulting in dissatisfaction among the populace who seek a swift resolution.

Singh criticised the signing of a Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement with a group of around 20 members in 2005, which he believes has contributed to the current difficult conditions. He pointed out that the group was not declared outlawed at that time.

Condemning the recent killing of two labourers from Bihar in Keirak under Kakching district, Singh described the incident as politically motivated. He suggested that there are attempts to create an impression that non-Manipuris are unsafe in Manipur.

Seeking support from the state's residents to tackle the challenges facing Manipur, Singh emphasised the need for collective efforts to overcome threats to the state's stability. He also paid tribute to the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers, including those from Manipur, during the Indo-Pak war.