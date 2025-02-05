Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh left for New Delhi today from Imphal Airport on a short visit, with speculations pointing to a possible meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The visit comes amid a series of engagements between Manipur’s political leaders and the central government.

A few days ago, Minister Y Khemchand met Amit Shah, while Manipur Assembly Speaker Th Satyabrata also held discussions with the Home Minister last month.



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Although details of the Chief Minister’s agenda remain undisclosed, political observers believe the discussions could revolve around key issues concerning Manipur’s security situation.

More updates are expected following his return from Delhi.